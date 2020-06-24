Paul Emerson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul E. Emerson
February 9, 1930 - March 6, 2020
Paul Emerson, 90, died peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home in Riverside surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Imogene Lane Emerson; his children, Doug (Caryn) Emerson and Jeff (Miriam) Emerson; his grandchildren: Traci Emerson, Amy Emerson Thompson, Jessica Emerson Fischer, Brian Emerson, Andrew Emerson, Emily Emerson Scott ; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Paul was born the 10th child of 11 on a farm in Comstock Nebraska, the son of Richard and Lula Emerson. He moved with his family to Marsing in 1940 where he attended and graduated from Marsing High School, class of 1948. He enjoyed playing sports, particularly football, and had many stories about playing against Marsing's biggest rival, Homedale.
In 1949, Paul married his high school sweetheart and life-long love Imogene Lane and they made their first home in Homedale where he worked at Homedale Feed and Seed and their two sons, Doug and Jeff, were born. In 1962 Paul and Imogene bought a dairy farm in Riverside where they worked side by side milking cows twice a day for over 30 years on their beautiful farm nestled in a curve of the Snake River in the shadow of the Owyhee Mountains.
A man of faith, Paul and his family were founding members of Marsing Assembly of God and Nampa First Assembly of God churches. Paul was active in his church communities serving on Boards, acting as Deacon, and organizing and attending retreats and Prayer Breakfasts. One of his legacies is being one of the founders of the Marsing Prayer Breakfast.
An amazing storyteller, successful farmer, generous community member, and most notably the best husband, Dad, Papa, and Papa Great that could ever be dreamed of. He was truly beloved by all that met him and will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service will be held at Homedale Flahiff Funeral Chapel and there will be internment at Marsing Homedale Cemetery. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels & Crematory
27 E Owyhee Ave
Homedale, ID 83628
(208) 722-2190
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved