Paul Larrance
Paul L. Larrance
January 29, 1934 - August 15, 2020
Paul Leroy Larrance, 86, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Canyon West in Caldwell. He was born on January 29, 1934 in Nampa. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and not expected to live past childhood. He fooled them all! Paul spent his early years in the Riverside area where he was raised by his parents, Lindley and Orpha (Puckett) Larrance.
During those early years, he was educated by his mom who was a teacher in Wilder. Also during that time, his sister, Margorie, was a huge influence on his growing up. As he got older, his dad taught him the value of a good work ethic. Paul helped his dad threshing and combining for other farmers in the area.
After his dad's heart attack, he started out on another venture. He started a trash hauling business, picking up burn barrels from people in the Greenleaf area. A truck with a lift that he could ride up and down on was built for him by the Greenleaf community. Paul's motto was: "Satisfaction guaranteed or twice your trash back."
Paul's life was not easy because of his disability, but he was able to live independently for many years after his mom and dad were gone. He was able to do this until he broke his leg. After an in-home evaluation by heath officials, it was determined that he needed to move into an assisted living facility. He was at Autumn Wind in Caldwell. As time passed, his level of care increased and he moved to Canyon West. No matter where Paul went, those who got to know him were impressed by his positive attitude and love for life. But most of all, by his love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
