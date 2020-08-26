1/
Paul Lolli
1937 - 2020
Paul E. Lolli
November 24, 1937 - July 20, 2020
Paul E. Lolli, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away on the 20th of July, 2020 at the age of 82.
Paul was one of four children born to Eugenio and Jenny Lungaro. He was raised alongside his siblings Albert, Anthony, and Louise.
in 1958, Paul married the love of his life, Marolyn S. Stanley. Together, they had two children, Lynn and Anthony.
Paul was honored to serve his country. He retired honorably from the Air Force where he earned the Air Medal, the Air Force Combat Readiness Medal, and the Commendation medal. After his retirement he began a second career with US Postal Service as a carrier. He was an active member of the American Legion.
Paul is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marolyn; children, Lynn and Anthony; and grandchildren, Sheila and Paige. He is preceded in death by his siblings Albert, Anthony, and Louise
A memorial service in his honor will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave South, Nampa, ID 83651. Interment to follow at the VA cemetery in Boise, Idaho. Both services will be live streamed to accommodate all who wish to attend through www.alsippersons.com.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
