Paul Gene Martin
August 3, 1930 - August 7, 2019
Paul was born 8/3/1930 in Phillipsburg, KS to Fred and Ila Parker Martin. He passed away on 8/7/2019 in the mountains in Cascade, Idaho. As a teenager he moved with his family to Idaho where they could work in the fields. His life was filled with many adventures particularly with horses. Many people who knew Paul agree, he was born 100 years late.
He never knew a stranger and never shirked from helping a person in need, even if it was not the help you needed. His favorite places later in life were Burgdorf hot springs in the summer and Tucson, AZ in the winter where he could keep warm. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tom and Ivan, sisters Hannah, Della, Opal, Freda, Naomi, Kathleen, and son Ezekiel. He is survived by a sister Lois and Seven Grown Children, including Abigail Barrietua. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dixie Nelson, Scott Butler, and Burgdorf family for their care of Paul.
A graveside memorial will be held at the Parma Cemetery Friday Aug 16th, 2019 at 2 p.m. followed by a time of fellowship and visitation at the Parma Nazarene church.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019