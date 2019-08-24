|
Pearl V. Jones
July 17, 1939 - August 12, 2019
On August 12, 2019, the Lord called home the best Mother and Grandmother ever.
Pearl Vivian Jones, who just recently turned 80, spent her final days surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke's hospital in Meridian, Idaho.
Pearl was born on July 17, 1939 in Gary, Minnesota and was the third oldest of seven children to the late Clarence and Myrtle Nelson.
At the age of 17, Pearl married U.S. Airman, Newell Joseph Jones Jr. on February 2, 1957 in Two Harbors, Minnesota. During their 23 years of marriage, three loving, but mischievous children graced their household: James, Timothy and Jeanie.
Pearl and her family moved 11 times and lived in eight different states until finally settling in Idaho in 1979.
Her children could not have asked for a better mother. She was a fierce protector of harm and innocence, patient teacher of life's lessons, fixer of problems or ailments, forgiver of transgressions and master organizer of, well, everything. If she saw flaws in her children, she was quick with an excuse. Her children always knew she loved them without condition and she knew they in turn loved her beyond all limits.
Pearl is survived by her three children, Jim Jones of Shoshoni, Wyoming, Tim Jones of Caldwell, and Jeanie (Stan) Meholchick of Caldwell; her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Angelica Nelson (daughter Annika) of Aurora CO, Timothy Jones Jr. of Fosston MN, Aaron (Addy) Irvine (son William Irvine) of Shakopee MN, Cassandra Hamlin of Denver, CO; her six siblings, Vernon (Roxy) Nelson of Fertile MN, Loyd (Barb) of Lindstrom MN, Allen Nelson of Cedar MN, Marilyn "Dolly" (Robert) Wilson of Dewey AZ, Jennifer (Donald) Jones of Two Harbors MN, and Nancy Mahady of Two Harbors MN. Additionally, she is survived by her step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she fondly calls her "Meholchick" family who she loved dearly, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will sadly miss her.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Myrtle Nelson, Granddaughter, Stephanie Machel Irvine, brother-in-law, John Mahady, sister-in-law Elia Nelson and gentleman friend Lloyd Rogers.
A memorial service to honor Pearl's life and legacy will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Juniper Ranch at 21500 Wells Rd, Caldwell, Idaho. A private burial of her cremains will take place at a later date at the Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019