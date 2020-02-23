|
|
Pearl Lavada Maddy
March 7, 1932 - February 7, 2020
On Friday, February 7, 2020, Pearl Maddy passed away in Nampa, Idaho, at the age of 87 years old. Pearl was born on March 7, 1932, in Sumner, Oklahoma, to Vernon and Elsie Welch.
Pearl was married to Luther Maddy for 63 years, whom she loved and adored. She had two children, Luther (Tracy) Maddy and Lavada (Glenn) Moldenhauer; four grandchildren: Eric (Sarah) Gipe, Andrew (Diana) Gipe, Michael Maddy, and Michelle (Gabe) Dean; and four great-grandchildren: Thomas, Mia, Lilyana and Gianna.
She loved all her family very much and was loved much by her family.
Pearl was a woman who loved Jesus since she was a child and lived for Him in every aspect of her life. She was selfless and humble and kind.
She was the best wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend. She devoted her life to Jesus and her family.
Pearl left a message for her family: "I will be waiting for each of you, to welcome you into heaven."
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020