Peggy Ann Reece
May 18, 1949 - October 11, 2019
Peggy Ann Reece, 70, of Nampa and formerly of Nyssa passed away on October 11, 2019 in Nampa. Peggy's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her surviving family.
Peggy was born in Lake Providence, Louisiana on a beautiful Spring day, May 18, 1949, which happened to be her Mother's birthday. Peggy was the greatest birthday gift her Mother could have ever asked for. Peggy was the 6th child out of ten children born to Mabel and Ray King. The family moved to Scio, Oregon in 1962, where Peggy graduated from Scio High School in 1967.
Peggy grew up working in the cotton, berry and bean fields as well as the canneries as a teenager. Peggy met and married her first husband, Joe Herbert, in Amity, Oregon, they moved to Payette, Idaho in 1969. Peggy and Joe were divorced in 1971. Peggy worked at The Merc for a short while and later began her career at Cascade Natural Gas in 1973 in Nyssa, Oregon. She later transferred to Ontario, Oregon where she finished her 40-year career as District Manager. The lifelong friendships made while she was at Cascade Natural Gas extended Peggy's family for many years to come. Peggy was involved in numerous volunteer programs through work and the community. Paint Fest and Project Dove to name a few. Peggy loved giving and helping her community, individuals, friends and family.
Peggy married Curtis Reece in 1974, they made their home in Nyssa, Oregon. Their daughter Angela Marie was born in September of 1976. They also had a son, born in 1978 who passed shortly after being born. Peggy always wanted more children and was blessed with Shelly Cutler, Curtis's daughter who became a wonderful part of Peggy's extended family as well as Shelly's children, Dylan and Kaitlyn and Jackson Cutler. Peggy and Curtis were divorced in 1997.
Peggy enjoyed gardening in her backyard hours on end, she had a beautiful yard where family and friends spent many hours visiting, often going out early in the morning and drinking her coffee and enjoy the morning. She loved going to bingo with her friends, Mary, Marian and Nadine. Playing the machines with her friend Milly and going to the Olympic visiting with the Tracy clan back in the day was what Peggy enjoyed, she was friends with anyone who needed a friend, young or old.
Peggy was highly involved in Al-Anon and helped countless women who needed safe place and a listening heart. Peggy loved going to Unity, fishing, boating, water skiing, camping and spending time in the outdoors. Crocheting, holiday baking, and canning with her daughter brought Peggy joy. Sharing the love of Boise State Football with her son-in-law Jason, a huge fan, cheering the broncos on together, Peggy often said Jason was all she ever hoped for and loved him like a son! Peggy also loved the UNM football team where she watched her nephew play nose guard. Peggy loved unconditionally, judged no one and instantly made the people she met feel at ease and connected to her. Countless friendships and countless memories were formed, she truly changed lives and her beautiful life will live on through the lives of her friends and family.
Diagnosed with COPD in 2002, Doctors told Peggy she had 6 months to live. Peggy's strength, will and determination led her to fighting through this disease and surviving and living life to the fullest she could for 17 more years. Enjoying the wedding of her daughter Angela to Jason Richardson, the birth of her grandson, Ryland Thomas Richardson, and gaining 4 grandchildren, Abigail, Madilynn, Caden and Anna Richardson. Rod and Kathy Richardson (Jason's Parents), Jennifer and James Young (Jason's sister) Peggy lived for her family. Angela, Peggy's daughter was the highlight of her life. Angela was Peggy's best friend, they lived through life's journey, thick and thin, together. Peggy's family was her number one priority, attending every event, and celebration, and always being the biggest cheerleader, giving support and enthusiasm to her children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Peggy taught us all how to love. Peggy had especially close bonds with her niece Shelly Rene King, Angela's dear friend Stormy Hedges, and Dustin Nipper. Her most recent connection was with her friend Wilma Eakman, who she met just 2 weeks ago.
Peggy was survived by, 4 sisters: Rayma L. Cox (Garland), Marcia L. Hickman (Wayne), W. Lou Hayworth (Carl), M. Sue Blackwell (Randy). 3 brothers: G. David King (Sandi), Earnest L. King (Sharon), Charles E. King (Linda). 31 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. Preceded by brothers: M. Jimmy Ray King (Barbara), L. Steve King (Sandy) and her baby son.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the Crossroads Community Church, Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019