Peter Austin
1940 - 2020
Peter D Austin
September 17, 1940 - August 12, 2020
Peter D. Austin of Homedale passed away Wednesday August 12, 2020. He was born September 17, 1940 in The Dalles, Oregon.
Pete grew up in Lapwai, Idaho and graduated from High School there. He went on to the University of Idaho and earned a Bachelors Degree in Education.
He absolutely loved teaching and taught for nearly 30 years in the Payette and Wilder school districts.
Pete always had lots of stories to tell about his life adventures growing up in Lapwai. He enjoyed talking about history and politics with just about anyone.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Georgia Austin, his brother, Robert "Bob" Austin and his son, Brian D. Austin.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Debra Austin of Houston, Texas, his daughter-in-law, Melody Austin of Nampa, several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 900 NW 7th St, in Fruitland, Idaho at 2pm on Friday August 21, 2020. There will be a rosary service prior to the memorial service beginning at 1:30pm.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 21, 2020.
