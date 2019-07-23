Philip C Lowry

March 9, 1930 - June 20, 2019

Philip Cornelison Lowry was born on March 9, 1930 in Wendell, Idaho.

Phil's grade school years were spent in Wendell but about the age of thirteen the family moved to Washington where he graduated from Winlock Washington High School in 1948 and then joined the United States Army Band without attending Basic Training until they caught up with him later!

He married Ann Egan from Brewster WA on December 2, 1952 and they had two children, Michael and Jan.

Phil attended college at Ellensburg, WA and received a Master's Degree in teaching and music. He taught music at Arlington, Orville and Mukilteo all in Washington State.

Phil had a real conversion and acceptance of Jesus Christ as his Savior as an adult and has led many to Christ and started many prayer groups wherever he has lived.

He lost his wife Ann in 2011 while living in Spokane Washington. All his siblings lived in that area but he was lonely after Ann died. Several months later he met Belle Bates online. After three months they met in Caldwell and one month later Philip and Belle were married on August 24, 2013 at the Deer Flat Free Methodist Church.

Phil quickly became involved in prayer ministry, at the Deer Flat Free Methodist church leading a prayer time before church each Sunday. Phil and Belle were involved in Celebrate Recovery ministry. Sunday school and church were a big part of their lives and they also hosted a bible study in their home.

Philip passed away at Grace Assisted Living in Caldwell, Idaho on June 20, 2019.

Philip is survived by his wife Belle and her girls Linda Maxwell, Lynette Enrico and Lisa Bates, his son Mike, wife Gail & their children Megan, Joel, Josh & his wife Jenna, his daughter Jan and her children, Chelsey Leyde, Sam Leyde & wife Jennifer and their children Clayton, Jason & Paisley, and her son Michael & wife Norina & their children River, Valor & Jonathan Pena. He is also survived by his sister Leah Bennett, his sister Marilyn Cook & husband Bob, & a brother Steve and his wife Merrily and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Memory Care caretakers at Grace Assisted Living and the First Choice Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Phil in keeping him comfortable in his last days. Memorial services are planned at the Deer Flat Free Methodist Church in Caldwell, Idaho on July 27th at 10:30am with :interment services at the VA cemetery near Spokane on August 2nd. Memorials for Philip may be given to the Deer Flat Church or to a . Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 23, 2019