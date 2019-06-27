Home

Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Phillip Perotto


Phillip Perotto Obituary
Phillip E. Perotto
December 29, 1941 - June 23, 2019
Phil was born in Rupert, Idaho on December 29, 1941 to Dora Asson and Vlademiro Felice (Phil) Perotto and passed away at the age of 77 on June 23, 2019 surrounded by family.
After graduating from Minico High School, he joined the Army, and then attended Idaho State University. He married Maxine May and their children, Jeffery and Andrea were born.
In 1987, Phil met Carolyn Stephenson. They married in 1991 and he gained a daughter, Lynne, and a son, Steve.
Phil was Past Exalted Ruler of Rupert Elks and was a member of the Elks for 52 years. He worked as a potato farmer, snowmobile shop owner, post office contractor, and for Idaho Sand and Gravel. Phil was an avid snow skier and golfer, but his passion was his 1956 Ford truck that he drove in high school, restored, and loved to show off on daily drives.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff, and granddaughter, Nicole Saylor.
Phil will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Andrea Perotto, Lynne (Pete) Glick, and Steve (Shawna) Stephenson; his sister, Paula (Bill) Guth; brother, Jim (Laurie) Perotto; his grandchildren, Taylor and Caden Stephenson, John and David Glick, Sage Christensen, Jessica (Grant) Corey, James (Shea) Perotto, Josh (Sara) Wageman; 11 great grandchildren; and many special nephews, nieces, and many wonderful friends.
A Celebration of Phil's life will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa, Idaho.
To sign Phil's online guest book or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 27, 2019
