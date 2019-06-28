|
|
Phyllis Giron, 86, of Placerville, Giron, Phyllis, 86 of Placerville, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at a Boise care center. A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at Summers Funeral Home, Meridian on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM. A funeral service will be held July 2, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Eagle LDS church (700 W. State Street, Eagle). Interment will take place at the Veterans cemetery (10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise) at 1 PM. See full obituary at www.summersfuneral.com 208-898-0642
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 28, 2019