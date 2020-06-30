Phyllis MacLeod
Phyllis A. MacLeod, 91, of Caldwell, Phyllis A. MacLeod, 91, of Caldwell, passed away on June 24, 2020 at a local hospital with her sons, Rodney and John by her side. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Canyon Hill Cemetery, 2024 North Illinois Ave, Caldwell, Idaho 83605. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Phyllis name. Full Obituary and sharing of memories of Phyllis online at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
