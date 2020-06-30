Phyllis MacLeod

Phyllis Ann MacLeodMarch 24, 1929 - June 24, 2020Phyllis Ann MacLeod, 91, of Caldwell, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell, Idaho.Phyllis was born on March 24, 1929 to Carl and Golda Petterson. She was the third of four children. They moved from Loda Illinois to California, then to Oregon, then to Idaho living in Boise and later to Caldwell.She went to Caldwell High School and graduated in 1948. She worked at the Bank of Idaho for two years.She met Robert MacLeod, a friend of her brother, Charles. They were good friends eventually they were married on March 12, 1950. Dad was a line worker for the telephone company. They went to Arizona, and then Eastern Idaho. They came back to Caldwell in 1957. They purchased a home in 1958.She was the best mom to her sons. She would always volunteer for school fundraisers and going to sporting events. She was the best. She loved to bowl. She was on a league for over forty years. She loved to go to the mountains to sit around the fire pit with a book to read and an ice cold coke to drink. Trips to down to Jackpot, Nevada and seeing new places. If you said, "mom, lets go for a car trip." She was the first to get in the truck and go. She will be missed.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert of forty-two years.She is survived by her two sons; Rodney and John, both of Caldwell.In lieu of flowers, please give to the Caldwell Fire Department and Paramedics.