Phyllis Saxton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Ann Saxton
May 8, 1932 - May 28, 2020 - May 28, 2020
Phyllis Ann Saxton, age 88, joined her sweetheart in heaven on May 28, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home. Family graveside services will be held privately at the Placerville, Idaho cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Phyllis was born on May 8, 1932, in Pueblo, Colorado to Sarah and Arthur Payne. She was the ninth of ten children. In the 1940's she moved with her family to Caldwell, Idaho and attended and graduated Caldwell High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, Harvey Saxton. They were married in Nampa on May 8, 1951, and began their lifelong dream of raising a family together on Saxton Fruit Farm south of Lake Lowell.

In the 1970's the farm expanded operations into Nebraska by delivering Idaho fruit to many Nebraska communities. Phyllis and Harvey loved peddling tree ripened fruit and meeting new people. For many years, Phyllis enjoyed helping elementary children learn to read through school literacy programs and volunteering at local Canyon county historical museums.
Mom life was filled with a lot of love, babies, farming and everything that makes a home wonderful! Mom was a great cook, avid gardener, and always taught her children the proper way to do things. Phyllis' philosophy was to never settle for average and always strive for better.
She leaves behind a loving family of seven daughters and son-in-laws; Pat Ricia Banther, Laurie (Harold) Bingham, Jennifer (William) Barrus, Norma (Tim) Standerford, Heather (Mark) Dunham, Nancy (Mike) McHugh, Emmy (Scott) Rogers, her beloved brother Frank (Carolyn) Payne, 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Harvey, their infant son David, two sisters and six brothers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Mentoring Network (mentoringnetworkid.org/donate, P.O. Box 3696 Nampa, ID 83653) (youth reading program)
Mom and Dad are once again checking the Ponderosa together.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved