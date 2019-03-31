|
|
Phyllis Thornton
Phyllis Thornton born May 15, 1926 at Woodville, Idaho, slipped away gracefully to the heavens on February 26, 2019, with her son Steve and family by her side. She lived a long life filled with many experiences. Family graveside services at Kohlerlawn, Nampa, ID. April 13, 2019. Please join us, that same day, to celebrate her life at 11:30 a.m. at American Legion Hall of Nampa, 1504 2nd St S, Nampa . To read the full obituary please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019