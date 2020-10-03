Phyllis Heide Turco

April 9, 1943 - October 2, 2020

Phyllis Heide Turco passed peacefully in her Caldwell home on October 2, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. Phyll, as she was known by many, was born to Ella Martha Heide Turco and Robert Lawrence Turco in Fargo, North Dakota on April 9, 1943 during a raging flood of the Red River. What a way to come into this world! Phyll's brother Tom and sister Linda "Liz" were also born in Fargo. Over the years, her family moved to Hillsboro, ND; Laurel, MT; Caldwell, ID and for her junior year she moved to Idaho Falls, ID. Although she graduated from Idaho Falls High, her deepest roots have always been in Caldwell.

Phyllis and T. W. Dolman fell in love in Idaho Falls and they were married in 1964. With T.W., she had two incredible sons - Brock Todd Dolman and Dirk Thomas Dolman. She prided herself on their names being "non-nicknamable". However, early on in their lives, they were often referred to as Rock and Dirt. So much for her best laid plans. T.W. joined the US Marine Corps and as a military family they moved to amazing places and made numerous friendships, many of which continue to this day. Several places they lived were Tennessee (where Brock was born), California (where Dirk was born), Japan, Idaho and Maryland. This first chapter of Phyll's life was full of adventure and experiences. Simultaneously, she had a very successful career in real estate. Even though she and T. W. parted in 1980, they always remained great friends.

Once Brock and Dirk started their own lives, Phyll decided it was time to leave Maryland and head back West to begin her next chapter. Once again, she ended up in Caldwell which was the best move she ever made as it was there that she met Hal Overman - the love of her life and dear husband of 28 years. Together, they discovered the joys of antiquing, refinishing furniture and researching all the treasures of the past. Phyll and Hal adored the challenge of finding furniture and small antiques to share with the world and traveled throughout the country in their big truck to find them. For over three decades they owned and operated Turco Antiques and deeply cherished the community of friends and colleagues made over the years at myriad antique shows, flea markets and estate sales throughout the West.

Brock lives in California with his soulmate Kerry Brady. Dirk lives in Caldwell, with his two children (Phyll's grandchildren) close by - Wesly, and fiancé, Karleena, their son Tommy and stepchildren McKenna and Colton, and Heather and her two daughters, Stormy and Ivy. Hal's children quickly became Phyll's family: Roderick from Seattle, Taci and Al Trujillo from Boise with their children, Nathan and his son Phoenix, Elizabeth and her son Evan and daughter Gwen, Rory, and Felicia and Gabe Marsh, from Spokane. Their family photos are "chockablock" full of love, adventure, and stories.

Absolutely, without a doubt, Phyll's favorite time to celebrate was Christmas. She decorated in early November and, most often, kept the decor up until February. The decorations were beautiful, each one filled with abundant memories. Phyll's vintage Annalee doll collection (which is still up today) sang to her soul and watched over the many friends and family who gathered during formal Christmas Eve and Christmas day dinners.

Phyll is survived by the family members listed above as well as her immediate kin: her brother Tom and his wife Margaret Turco in Boise; her sister Liz Turco and Jim Lucas in Nevada; her niece Heide and Bryon Devore and their family in Boise; and her dear and best friends Kathie and Dale Townsend, and Jeanne Joiner. Phyll has asked her family not to have a memorial service at this time. Instead there will be a celebration of her life next spring, when it is safer to gather. Her ashes will be spread in the greater Marsing area.

If you feel moved to honor Phyll, please consider a tax deductible donation to the Caldwell High School Class of '61 Scholarship Fund. Please make your contribution to Caldwell Foundation for Educational Opportunity, Inc., 1803 Ellis Avenue, Caldwell, ID 83605. Make sure to put 'Class of '61 Scholarship Fund' in the memo. Also, be sure to include your mailing address so they can send you a tax deduction for your amount.

Phyll held deep gratitude for the family and friends whose visits, food, wishes and love were so central to her life. Her journey on this wonderful Earth has ended, but the many memories, filled with so many laughs, such craziness, long big hugs, delicious food and adventurous trips will carry on with her legacy.





