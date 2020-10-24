1/1
Priscilla (Perky) Day
1936 - 2020
Priscilla (Perky) Mae Day
September 25, 1936 - October 15, 2020
Priscilla (Perky) Mae Day passed peacefully Thursday, October 15th at
her home in Caldwell surrounded by family and loved ones.

Priscilla was born in Bentonville, Arkansas on September 25, 1936.
She was a domestic engineer travelng with her husband of 61 years
around the world while he served in the U.S. Navy. She would tell
anyone that would listen about how her three children were born on
the same day exactly two years apart. She enjoyed seeing the sights
and spending time with family.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband Elven Day, her parents
and two siblings a brother and a sister.
Priscilla is survived by two sons Fred Day of Sterling, Mass.,
John Day and wife Jackie of Phoenix, AZ and one daughter
Tina Baney and husband Carlos of Caldwell, a sister
Brenda and husband Jim Farmer of Nampa and six grandchildren
and six great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at 4:00pm at 4317 Compton Ave.
in Caldwell following the services.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
