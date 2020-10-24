Priscilla (Perky) Mae Day

September 25, 1936 - October 15, 2020

Priscilla (Perky) Mae Day passed peacefully Thursday, October 15th at

her home in Caldwell surrounded by family and loved ones.



Priscilla was born in Bentonville, Arkansas on September 25, 1936.

She was a domestic engineer travelng with her husband of 61 years

around the world while he served in the U.S. Navy. She would tell

anyone that would listen about how her three children were born on

the same day exactly two years apart. She enjoyed seeing the sights

and spending time with family.



Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband Elven Day, her parents

and two siblings a brother and a sister.

Priscilla is survived by two sons Fred Day of Sterling, Mass.,

John Day and wife Jackie of Phoenix, AZ and one daughter

Tina Baney and husband Carlos of Caldwell, a sister

Brenda and husband Jim Farmer of Nampa and six grandchildren

and six great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life at 4:00pm at 4317 Compton Ave.

in Caldwell following the services.





