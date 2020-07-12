Priscilla Anne Murphy
February 4, 1931 - June 28, 2020
Priscilla Murphy formerly of Nampa died June 28, 2020 at her home near Sandpoint, Idaho after struggling with Alzheimer's for years. Priscilla, age 89, was born in Fair Oaks, California to Albert and Virginia Nicolet. She spent most of her youth in California. Around 1944 the Nicolet family moved to Glendale, Arizona, where Priscilla graduated from Glendale Union High School in 1948. She married Roland Murphy in 1949. Beginning in 1960 she attended the College of Idaho where she received both her bachelor's and master's degrees in education. She spent most of her career as a 1st grade teacher at Lakeview and Parkview Elementary Schools in Nampa. She retired in 1993. Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Norman. She is survived by her children Tim (Donna), Mike (Emi), and Kathy (Rick) Emmert as well as six grandsons, one granddaughter and one great-great grandson. To see more of Priscilla's life story and leave a message in her guest book go to: https://lakeviewfuneral.com/obituaries/