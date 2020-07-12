1/1
Priscilla Murphy
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla Anne Murphy
February 4, 1931 - June 28, 2020
Priscilla Murphy formerly of Nampa died June 28, 2020 at her home near Sandpoint, Idaho after struggling with Alzheimer's for years. Priscilla, age 89, was born in Fair Oaks, California to Albert and Virginia Nicolet. She spent most of her youth in California. Around 1944 the Nicolet family moved to Glendale, Arizona, where Priscilla graduated from Glendale Union High School in 1948. She married Roland Murphy in 1949. Beginning in 1960 she attended the College of Idaho where she received both her bachelor's and master's degrees in education. She spent most of her career as a 1st grade teacher at Lakeview and Parkview Elementary Schools in Nampa. She retired in 1993. Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Norman. She is survived by her children Tim (Donna), Mike (Emi), and Kathy (Rick) Emmert as well as six grandsons, one granddaughter and one great-great grandson. To see more of Priscilla's life story and leave a message in her guest book go to: https://lakeviewfuneral.com/obituaries/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Funeral Home
301 South Olive
Sandpoint, ID 83864
(208) 263-3180
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved