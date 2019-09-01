Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Bay Marin Community Church
150 N San Pedro
San Rafael, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Harritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Harritt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. Harritt Obituary
R. Scott Harritt, 64, of Novato, CA, and formerly of Caldwell, ID died August 13, 2019 at his home of natural causes. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Bay Marin Community Church, 150 N San Pedro, San Rafael, CA 94901. A graveside inurnment at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell, ID will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family and the full obituary read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com 208-459-3629
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now