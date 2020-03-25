|
|
R. Darlene Pecht
1926 - 2020
R. Darlene Pecht Obituary
Darlene Pecht died on March 22, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on December 24, 1926 to Charlie and Laura Seip. She graduated from Bayard High School in 1945 and Scottsbluff Jr. College in 1947 with a Social Arts degree. Darlene married Howard Pecht in 1948 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage, before he passed in 2003.
During her 93 years, Rosella Darlene touched many lives through her love of teaching. She taught second grade in Gering Nebraska. After moving to Idaho in 1951, she worked at Westgate Lanes Nursery for 18 years, while doing custom sewing in the evenings. After Westgate Lanes burned down, she taught at Maranatha Preschool until she retired at age 72. Her love of children was evident throughout her life. She taught 4-H for 24 years, volunteered making Teddy Bears for the children at St. Lukes hospital, and sewed over 900 quilts for Project Linus after her retirement.
Darlene is survived by her sister, Marilyn Dennis; her three children; Vernon Pecht (Brenda), Carol Freeman (Randy), and Bryan Pecht (Marie), 5 grandsons and 13 Great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard, two siblings and one great-grand daughter.
Due to current restrictions, there will be no services at this time.
Handled under the care of Cloverdale Funeral Home.
Donations can be made to www.projectlinus.org
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020