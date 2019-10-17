|
|
Rae Ann Nixon
December 30, 1950 - October 12, 2019
Rae Ann Nixon, 68 of Nampa Idaho, went on to heaven to receive her reward on October 12th. Passing from complications due to cancer at home.At the request of Rae Ann, there will be no services but a private celebration of her life with her family.
She was born in Boise, Idaho, on December 30th, 1950, to Dorothy Mattox and Alvin Reutzel.
Rae Ann worked at the Ada County Courthouse for many years, loving her job and the people who made it special there.
She had a great sense of humor, spreading laughs and light wherever she went; her home was always filled with love and care. Her kindness inspired those around her to be their best selves. She was loved and admired by all who knew her.
Rae Ann loved spending time with people. Be it playing Bunko (rarely winning the pot) or gambling (where she somehow always won at tournaments). She also enjoyed traveling to new places, including the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, and Mexico, but most of all loved to watch hummingbirds flit about her yard and garden.
Rae Ann is survived by her husband, Richard Nixon, her 5 children: Tami Lyon, Pamela Landon, Raylene Beymer (Aaron), Cheryl Rowley (Bruce), and Rachel Holt, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren her Mother Kathy and Brothers Gary (Chris) and Steve (Craig). As well as two very special friends, Diane and Lucy. She is proceeded in death by her mother Dorothy Maddox, father Alvin Reutzel and brother Donny Reutzel. May they all find peace together.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019