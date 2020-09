Rafaela R. Luna, 74, of Wilder, passed away on August 30, 2020 at a local hospital. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Wilder Cemetery, Wilder, Idaho. We ask that everyone attending please maintain social distancing at the cemetery. Sharing of memories and full obituary can be read online at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com