Ralph Hetrick
1929 - 2020
Ralph S. Hetrick
May 25, 1929 - September 3, 2020
Born May 25, 1929 in Wilder, Idaho, Ralph Hetrick was destined to be a farmer. His parents were Ira and Laudena Hetrick, who farmed in Wilder and Homedale, ID. He completed high school in 1947 and spent a brief time at the U of I before beginning to farm with his brother, Marvin. Later, they heard of some promising land in NV. By 1955 they had carved a farm from the sagebrush in Orovada, NV. Ralph married Phyllis Stohler in 1958. They were married for 55 years. They helped start the Orovada Community Church, raised four children, and were active in the farming community until moving to Caldwell, ID in 1999.
He spent his last two years at Lenity Assisted Living in Caldwell. He entered heaven on 9/3/2020.
He is survived by his sister Bernice; four children: Dan, Jerry, Sharon, and Marilyn; 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, grandson-Steven Hetrick, wife, and brother.
Memorial: 10/17/2020, 1:00 PM, Montana Ave Baptist Church 3120 S. Montana Ave., Caldwell, ID. Tribute page: www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
