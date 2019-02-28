Ramon Lee Carey

January 21, 1939 - February 24, 2019

Ramon Lee Carey, age 80, passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at West Valley Medical Center, in Caldwell with his family by his side.

Ramon was born in Parma, Idaho on January 21, 1939 to Edward and Opal (Seiber) Carey the second of 11 children. He attended Parma schools, then in the early 50's moved with his family to Caldwell.

Ramon was married 3 times, but only the last one survived the test of time- his love was a childhood acquaintance named Roberta (Honeycutt) Blackwell. They were married February 17, 1990 and were together until her passing on August 1, 2014.

Ramon was always a very hard-working man and always paid his own way in this life, no matter what. This was so important to him.

When his health was better and he was younger, he loved to go hunting with his friends and family. But most of all he loved to go fishing, anywhere, anytime, he liked a challenge, 1st fish and the largest fish!

He liked to play pool, have pizza, a beer and visit. His family did just that for him when we celebrated his 80th birthday on January 21, 2019. He had a good time, but it would be the last celebration we would have with him and we will miss him terribly.

Ramon we will miss you forever, Soar High and Fly Free until we meet again - Love your family-

Ramon is survived by his children: Tammy, Elizabeth and Eddy Carey, Wesley Coffelt, Brenda Scott (deceased), Kenny Henderson, John Blackwell, Helen Blackwell-Lopez and Becky Blackwell-Striet.

Siblings: Carol (Chuck) Grubaugh, Paulette Carroll, John (Jeannie) Carey, Harry R. Carey and Jack Carey. He had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a special grandson who was living with him Ricky Striet.

He was preceded in death by his wife Roberta, Parents: Edward and Opal Carey, Sisters: Ruth Farris, Alice Honeycutt, and Elizabeth Carey. Brothers: Larry Carey and Roger Carey.

Funeral Services will be held at the Oregon Trail Church of God -23057 Old Hwy 30, Caldwell, ID 83607, Friday, March 1st at 2:00 pm - Burial at Roswell Cemetery, Roswell, Idaho following the service.

Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary