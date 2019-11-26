|
|
Ramon John Ernster
June 8, 1933 - November 24, 2019
Ramon John Ernster, beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great grandfather died Sunday, November 24, 2019, from natural causes. He was born on June 8, 1933 on a fox farm in Hood River, OR to Eva and John Ernster. They later moved up the gorge to Cascade Locks. Ramon went to Mount Angel Seminary and a year later, joined the National Guard. In 1953, Ramon joined the Navy and was in the Korean War on a heavy cruiser, the Toledo. Ramon met Alice Marie Lucretia Matthews in a theater while he was on shore leave from the Navy. They were married on April 13, 1955 at St. Philomena Church in Gardena, California. They moved to Los Angeles where they started their family. In 1969, Ramon and Alice moved to Buena Park, CA with Mary Ann, Eva and Matthew. Shortly following their move Byron was born. Ramon was an ironworker for Local 433 out of Los Angeles where he worked on the tallest building in downtown. Ray was a devoted Dodger fan, fisherman, and animal lover. Ramon and Alice moved to Paradise, CA in 1989 then to Nampa, ID in 2000. He was a gentle soul and a lover to his core Ramon, dreamed of a world without hate and prejudice. He was a social butterfly and would talk to anyone and everyone, Ramon loved to tell his stories. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann VandeBrake, husband Bruce and grandchild Melanie of Nampa, ID; daughter, Eva, husband Brain of Reno, NV; son Matthew, wife Michelle and grandchildren Elizabeth Jayne and Ramon of Sacramento, Ca; son David Haas, wife Shannon and grandchildren Megan, Amanda Rose, and JD of Buena Park, Ca; and son Byron, grandchild Donavon of Huntington Beach; sisters Barbara Neer, Theresa Jones, and Louise Owen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, of 53 years, his parents, and his brother, Eugene Ernster.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 29th at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Nampa. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pet Haven, 333 W Orchard Ave, Nampa, ID 83651.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019