Ramona Kay Atkins
April 29, 1938 - October 4, 2019
Kay died peacefully at home in Caldwell.
She was born in Caldwell to Kenneth and Martha Stutheit.
In 1957 she married Rocci Votano and in 1958 they had a daughter. Kay and Rocci ranched in Idaho and California until 1990 when they divorced. Kay married Jim Atkins and they ran their own trucking business hauling cattle. After Jim's death, She moved back to Caldwell to be with her family.
Kay was an excellent horsewoman and rancher, and in her later years, she enjoyed playing pinochle with friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her daughter Pam (Rodney) Sequeira of Caldwell, younger brother Doyle Stutheit (Jane) of Boise, Nieces Raquel Stutheit of Keizer, OR, Nicky Stutheit of Boise, and many cousins throughout Idaho, Nevada and California.
As per her wishes, there will be no services. Donations in her name to Horizon Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019