Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Atkins


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona Atkins Obituary
Ramona Kay Atkins
April 29, 1938 - October 4, 2019
Kay died peacefully at home in Caldwell.
She was born in Caldwell to Kenneth and Martha Stutheit.
In 1957 she married Rocci Votano and in 1958 they had a daughter. Kay and Rocci ranched in Idaho and California until 1990 when they divorced. Kay married Jim Atkins and they ran their own trucking business hauling cattle. After Jim's death, She moved back to Caldwell to be with her family.
Kay was an excellent horsewoman and rancher, and in her later years, she enjoyed playing pinochle with friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her daughter Pam (Rodney) Sequeira of Caldwell, younger brother Doyle Stutheit (Jane) of Boise, Nieces Raquel Stutheit of Keizer, OR, Nicky Stutheit of Boise, and many cousins throughout Idaho, Nevada and California.
As per her wishes, there will be no services. Donations in her name to Horizon Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.