Raul M. Pantoja, 68, of Wilder, Idaho passed on April 26, 2019 in Durango , Mexico. Raul was born in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico on July 3, 1950. He is the first born of Eleuterio (+) and Maria (+) Pantoja.

Raul is the oldest of nine children: Aurelia (Arturo), Luis (Maria Elena), Nicolas, Maria De La Luz (Joel), Antonio, Rigoberto, Pedro, and Javier (Azaneth). In 1970, his family migrated to Texas to work. Shortly after, Raul met and married the love of his life, Emma, and had four children. In the early course of their lives, they would migrate from Texas and Idaho to work in the fields. In 1975, Raul and Emma decided to make Wilder their home.

Raul has always been a hard worker with a strong work ethic. He would work from dusk to dawn and never complained. He was always a good provider and loved the simple things in life, like spending time with family, taking trips with is Gorda, maintaining his yard, listening to Ramon Ayala, watching his Dallas Cowboys play and cracking a cold one. He enjoyed going on his gambling trips and spending time with friends, most especially with family member, Padre Jesus Camacho. Another passion of his was music and especially liked playing the drums. He loved camping with his family and so looked forward to this summer's family camping trip.

Raul's greatest joy was making his Gorda happy. There was never one without the other. They were the best example of what it means to be one. Gordo was a perfect example of what and how a husband should be.

As a father, fue el hombre que mas nos amos. Nunca nes fallo. He taught us to work hard and when we trip, to dust off, and get up. Dad taught us to be strong, courageous, leaders and not followers, to always survive, and to always speak our minds (even though as adults he probably regretted that). From teaching us to make eggs, peel potatoes, cleaning beans to showing us strong family values, unity, protecting each other, humbleness, and above all to be grateful. He would always tell us to take care of our kids, but he was our greatest protector. Dad, we just want you to know that we will miss you for the rest of our lives. We are grateful and thankful, for we are who we are because of you. Not only were you there when we needed you, but you were always there. Dad, you are our best friend and we will hold you in our hearts. We will walk the clouds of heaven one day. We will make you proud. We love you nuestro, Dad!

His greatest joy was his grandchildren and spending time with them, which included teaching them to drive and cruising the back roads of Wilder, without parental consent. Raul never missed a school game, watched them play outside, flied kites, and took them fishing. Every morning Raul would take all of his grandchildren to school and made sure they were always safe. Not only was he their grandfather, but their father first.

Those left to carry on his legacy include, his wife of 46 years, Emma, his children Rosa (Martin) Nunez, Raul (Sheri) Pantoja, Malena Pantoja, and Laura (Julio) Neri, his grandchildren, Ollyvia, Ashlee (Salvador), Angel, Ashley, Birdie, Sandra, Cilla, Yadira, Damian, Aaliyah, Nelida, Benji, Julian, Cesar ,and Jaylah. His great-grandchildren Milanya, Eli, Jaxson, Karlee, Serenity, and Aurora. He is also survived by his brothers, sister, and many nephews and nieces.

Raul is preceded in death by his parents, Eleuterio and Maria Pantoja, granddaughter Joey and grandson Jeremias.

"Yo he vivido mi mejor vida y estoy agradecido porque ya crie a mis hijos, mire a mis ñietos crecer, y lo mejor ver a mis bisñietos nacer, que eso no me lo esperaba. Mi sueño de ver a mi ñieta casarse se cumplio. Yo no tengo nada de que quejarme. Yo he vivido la mejor vida" - Raul M Pantoja

