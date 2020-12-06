This past summer I made a point to visit my great-uncle Ray at his humble little apartment in Caldwell that turns out he's been occupying the prior 7 years after leaving Parma his hometown to be closer to hospitals, he told me. I let him know, that I too had coincidentally moved my family to Parma Idaho, and had later learned about him moving his family to Parma Idaho 50 years ago! My impromptu visit that sunny summer afternoon had turned into the three hours sit down of me listening to stories of my extended family roots here in Idaho! This included his adventures in constructing many churches across Treasure Valley starting with Parma Church of the Nazarene. Prior to my visit I already knew Idaho was the place to finish raising my family, and after visiting my great uncle Ray I felt at home as an Idahoan I'm proud to say how my family is an extension of his in this peaceful thriving state. Before we finished our visit he shared with me, what I'm sure he's shared with many, about his near-death experience a couple years ago and seeing an angel's wings begin to wrap around him! He stood in front of me with tears in his eyes as he spoke of his encounter which also resulted in my tears to know he saw a real glimpse to his final call!



I hugged him and asked him if he would pray for me and my family and so of course he did right there before I left, me feeling that there was no one more connected to Jesus who could make that prayer for my family be heard.





