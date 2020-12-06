1/
Ray Hibberd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Eugene Hibberd, 89, of Caldwell, passed away November 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held, December 10, 2020 at 2 PM at the cemetery in Parma, Idaho. A memorial service will be planned for later in 2021 when hopefully fewer restrictions will allow for a celebration of Ray's life. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dakan Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
This past summer I made a point to visit my great-uncle Ray at his humble little apartment in Caldwell that turns out he's been occupying the prior 7 years after leaving Parma his hometown to be closer to hospitals, he told me. I let him know, that I too had coincidentally moved my family to Parma Idaho, and had later learned about him moving his family to Parma Idaho 50 years ago! My impromptu visit that sunny summer afternoon had turned into the three hours sit down of me listening to stories of my extended family roots here in Idaho! This included his adventures in constructing many churches across Treasure Valley starting with Parma Church of the Nazarene. Prior to my visit I already knew Idaho was the place to finish raising my family, and after visiting my great uncle Ray I felt at home as an Idahoan I'm proud to say how my family is an extension of his in this peaceful thriving state. Before we finished our visit he shared with me, what I'm sure he's shared with many, about his near-death experience a couple years ago and seeing an angel's wings begin to wrap around him! He stood in front of me with tears in his eyes as he spoke of his encounter which also resulted in my tears to know he saw a real glimpse to his final call!

I hugged him and asked him if he would pray for me and my family and so of course he did right there before I left, me feeling that there was no one more connected to Jesus who could make that prayer for my family be heard.

Jason Ruth
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved