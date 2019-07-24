Ray Arnell Walker

December 6, 1927 - July 20, 2019

Ray Arnell Walker was born on 12/06/1927 in Pleasant Grove Utah to Lorin and Vivian Walker. He was their first of 5 children. He grew up in Pleasant Grove in a rural setting. He loved sports, horses and the artesian well that ran year-round in their pasture. The Wasatch mountain range and especially Mt. Timpanogos, where Indian legends abound, was his backdrop. He spent his Summers helping his father and mother out on the land and in the Fall going hunting with his father, uncles and cousins for deer, elk, pheasant and fishing every chance he got and this continued until he was physically unable too.

In the Fall of 1944, he left High School early to join the Navy during WWII and serviced as Dental Corpsman stationed in San Diego Naval Hospital. This is where he met Vera and they soon married, WWII ended, and they raised 4 children in the San Diego area. They divorced in 1978 due to Vera's mental health condition.

Ray spent his early career as a salesman for various companies. It was said that he could sell a Ice machine to an Eskimo in winter and because of this he was moved all over the west building up customers for the companies he represented. He ended up in Boise Idaho and went to work for the Idaho Department of Employment, retiring as a manager, several years later for one of their branches.

He met Betty Lucille Cole in 1986 at an over 40's single dance and they dated until they married in October 10, 1987. Dad had 4 children from his first marriage, Cathy, Harold, Ross, and Judy. Betty had 2 children from her first marriage, Teri, and Steven. They had both lost their former spouses to death. Dad and Betty spent the next 30 years traveling a crossed the USA's depth and breadth both in the 5th wheel with the Good Sam's, and on bus tours with Rainbow Tours and had a marvelous time together. They loved each other deeply and spoiled each other with their love and affection over their 32 years of marriage.

Ray is survived by his wife Betty Lucille Cole Walker, Cathy Walker (Nampa) , Harold and Sharon Walker (Boise), Ross walker (deceased), and Judy and Craig Halladay (Caldwell). His Sister Betty Spencer (Utah), and many loving nieces and nephews, 23 grandchildren and 27 Great Grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints Chapel at 4509 South Montana Ave, Caldwell Idaho, on Saturday morning, July 27th. Viewing in the Relief Society Room will be a 10AM and Services at 11AM in the Chapel. Burial will be on Wednesday, July 31st at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at Dry Creek in Eagle Idaho at 11AM.

A very special thank you goes out to the people at Signature Hospice for their kind and loving care of Ray in his hour of need. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 24, 2019