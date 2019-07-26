Home

Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4509 S Montana Ave
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4509 S Montana Ave
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Boise, ID
View Map
Ray Walker


1927 - 2019
Ray Walker Obituary
Ray Arnell Walker
December 6, 1927 - July 20, 2019
Ray Arnell Walker was born December 6, 1927 in Pleasant Grove, Utah and passed away on July 20, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Montana Avenue Building, Caldwell. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Relief Society Room. Ray will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. While in the service, Ray met and married his first wife, Vera Jesperson. They were married for 30 years and later divorced. They had two sons and two daughters, Harold Walker (Sharon) of Boise and Ross Walker (deceased), Cathy Walker of Caldwell, and Judy (Craig) Holiday of Caldwell. He now has 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Ray moved to Idaho and in 1966 secured a position with the Department of Labor. During this time he opened an office in Bonners Ferry, Idaho where he worked for 10 years. Ray moved to Boise where he headed the Department of Alien Labor at which time he met Betty Chapin (Cole) at an "Over 40's" dance.
Ray and Betty were married October 10, 1987. After retiring in 1990, they enjoyed traveling in their big 5th wheel. They enjoyed taking bus tours with Rainbow Tours seeing the United Sates and beyond. Ray was an active member of the Caldwell Ramblers RV Club where he served as President for three separate terms. He was also an active member of two classic car clubs. Ray loved his family and spending time with friends.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 26, 2019
