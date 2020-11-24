1/1
Raymond Clark
1934 - 2020
Raymond Wesley Clark
June 23 1934 - November16 2020
Passed away at home on Nov.16 ,Born in Bird City KS. to Aldelbert and Vera May Trickett Clark. .After graduation he enlisted in the Navy and served from 1951-1966, then joined the Army in 1980 until he retired .He married Carol Austin in 1961. then married Glenda McGraw in Aug. of 1983.He is survived by Raymond (April) of Texas, Delbert of Oregon, Tami, Stephanie, and Patti (Robert) of Idaho. He is proceeded in death by his wife Glenda and daughter Janet Clark Flowers. He was blessed with 13 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. He enjoyed his Jackpot trips with Karrie, and coffee with Mary and looked forward to visits with Roane. Special thanks to Treasure Valley Hospice..




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
