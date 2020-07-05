Raymond Wayne "Ray" Crichton
July 21, 1968 - June 26, 2020
Raymond "Ray" Crichton, 51, of Meridian, unexpectedly passed away Friday June 26, 2020 at St. Luke's hospital in Meridian. Services will be held at Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel located at 415 12Th Ave South, Nampa, Idaho. (208) 442-8171. A viewing will be held on Monday July 6, 2020 between 5 and 7 p.m. Raymond's service will be held Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Raymond Crichton was born July 21, 1968 to Carol and Wayne Crichton in Tacoma, Washington. Moving to the Treasure Valley at a young age, Raymond fulfilled the rest of his life participating in the local community with his group home.
Raymond strived to live his life to the best of his abilities. He loved to deliver meals to locals that participated in the Meals on Wheels program, shopping for his roommates, assisting in household chores, and was very active in recycling. Ray loved listening to music, taking long scenic car rides, the Seattle Seahawks, and he absolutely loved Tutti Fruity popcorn. Anyone that knew Raymond couldn't help but fall in love with the silly kid he was at heart. Whether it was playing Mercy with his sisters or sneaking things he wasn't supposed too, he kept everyone laughing and on their toes.
Raymond is survived by his parents, Wayne and Carol Crichton of Grandview, Idaho; his four sisters and their spouses, Teresa and Jim Koon of Olympia, Washington, Debra and Mark Stewart of Nampa, Idaho, Brenda Crichton and fiance Carlos Alonzo of Nampa, Idaho and Melody and Jerry Wright of Caldwell, Idaho. Raymond also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Not only leaving his biological family behind, he also leaves behind his family of caretakers and friends in the Aspire group home and community. Raymond left this earth unexpectedly but knowing he is whole and living with our Heavenly Father, gives the family the strength and support they need during this tragic time.