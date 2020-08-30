Raymond "Ray" L. McLaughlin

December 21, 1951 - August 20, 2020

Ray McLaughlin, 68, passed away on August 20, 2020 after a brief illness.

Ray was stationed in Fort Ord, CA while serving in the Army National Guard in 1971. He retired from the City of Nampa in 2014,

Ray met and married the love of his life, Cindy Beavers, in 1992. He so enjoyed their RZR adventures at their home in Donnelly. Ray was a perfectionist in all of his pursuits - from restoring old cars to keeping his yard looking like a park. Ray was always ready to help others. His servant heart was a blessing to so many.

Ray is survived by Cindy of Caldwell; his daughter Lisa (Tim) Gotch and his son Jim (Jenny) McLaughlin and their children Eleanor and Lilian, all of CA; his sisters Rhonda (Rob) Wickland and Diana Seevers, all of Caldwell; his father-in-law Ward Beavers and sister-in-law Connie Blele, both of Caldwell; and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Ray was proceeded in death by his parents, James and Doris McLaughlin and his mother-in-law, Evelyn Beavers.

Friends may leave condolences on the All Valley Cremation website.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cindy feels the world would be a better place if more people were as kind, helpful, and selfless as Ray was. He will be greatly missed. Until we meet again.





