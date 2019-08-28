|
|
Rebecca "Lou" Hutton
October 10, 1935 - August 26, 2019
Rebecca Louise "Lou" Hutton, 83, of Star, passed away at home on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandma.
Lou was born on October 10, 1935 in Murphy, Oklahoma to E.B. and Pauline (Stephenson) Grigg. Her family moved to Nampa, Idaho in July of 1948. In 1953, she married Charlie "Pal" Hutton after meeting him at the Rollerdrome. Together, they had two children. Unfortunately, Lou was widowed. On January 19, 1966, she married Corrin Henry "Hank" Hutton in Marsing.
Lou held many jobs throughout her life including working at Albertsons, Star Elementary, and Camille Beckman, in addition to selling Shaklee. She spent many hours volunteering for the church and in the community. A devoted Christian, Lou regularly attended services at Star Christian Church and most recently Eagle Christian Church. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, baking, and entertaining her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She touched the lives of many and was beloved by those who knew her best.
Lou is survived by her children, Terry "Bear" (Kathy) Hutton of Star, Cheryl (Robert) Gray of Caldwell; her siblings, Fannie Burlile of Corning, CA, Geraldine (Bob) Smith of Boise, Joe Grigg of Colorado, and Ralph (Vicki) Grigg of Pocatello; six grandchildren, Travis, Tyler, Megan, Heather, Jason, Katie; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank; parents; and siblings, Harold Grigg, Tom Grigg, E.B. Grigg, Jr., and Lonnie Grigg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Eagle Christian Church, 100 N. Short Lane, Eagle, Idaho. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019