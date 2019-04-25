Services Zeyer Funeral Chapel 83 North Midland Boulevard Nampa , ID 83651 (208) 467-7300 Memorial service 1:00 PM Vallivue High School 1407 Homedale Rd Caldwell , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Reece Hadlock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Reece Hadlock

On April 20, 2019 at 1:51 p.m. Reece Wayne Hadlock's spirit unexpectedly left his body to return to his Heavenly Father at the age of 16. Reece was born on November 5, 2002 to Jed and Katie Hadlock, the younger brother to Steele, and lives were forever changed. He attended Vallivue schools and was currently enrolled at Vallivue High where he was a sophomore with aspirations to become an English teacher.

Reece grew up side-by-side with his brother and his many cousins in the Nampa-Caldwell area. Reece was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that would limit the use of his legs and feet requiring many surgeries. Over the 16 years of his life, Reece was a veteran of 15 surgeries in attempts to remove the hurdles that would limit his love to play competitive basketball. To know Reece is to know his unwavering determination. He never let his medical challenges define him or hold him back. Even though doctors gave caution that Reece may not be able to walk, What Would Reece Do? Run. Even though doctors gave caution that he may not be able to play basketball, What Would Reece Do? Make the high school basketball team. Even though his mom and dad told Reece not to play football with his cousins, What Would Reece Do? Play football….. on his knees. So, knee football on the trampoline was invented, played for years and will be remembered forever. There was never any obstacle that would keep Reece from doing what he wanted to do and his kind spirit and comedy was so infectious that it would invite all his cousins to help him find a way to achieve his goals. What Reece lacked in his use of his legs and feet, he more than made up for with his heart, determination and competitive spirit. As a freshman, Reece made the JV Boys Basketball team at Vallivue High School and it was an achievement that made him proud. However, Reece's larger achievement was his lasting positive impact on the Vallivue community and his gift of making people feel important and loved. It never mattered to Reece who your friends were, which circles you hung out in or if you walked or talked funny, he would always take the time to say hello in a way that made you feel you mattered. He wanted to help anyone and everyone he could and was always willing to give anyone the shirt off of his back.

Reece would also adhere to his own fashion sense. If you were ever lucky enough to make it to a Vallivue High varsity basketball game, chances are that you saw Reece make an entrance. It would be hard to miss the hot pink singlet, or neon yellow leotard as he would make his way to the student section to get the crowd going. Reece was always the champion in the cheering section getting the crowd sparked to rally around the home team. Reece loved watching his older brother, Steele, play basketball and was his biggest fan. Family gatherings would generally "up the fashion game" for Reece. Bright colored clothes, knitted sweatshirts, a crazy hat or maybe a new hairdo, as in a perm or cornrows, but always Reece.

Reece is survived by his parents Jed Hadlock and Katie (Markus) Hadlock of Caldwell; his brother Steele. He also leaves his maternal grandparents Wayne and Vicki Markus of Nampa; and his paternal grandparents, Layne and Connie Hadlock of Caldwell. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Vallivue High School gymnasium, 1407 Homedale Rd in Caldwell. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019