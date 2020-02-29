|
|
Reed Rock Lyons
Reed Rock Lyons, 90, passed away peacefully from a long battle with cancer February 23, 2020 at the home of his daughter Karen, in Sylva, North Carolina. He was born on March 20, 1930, in Glenns Ferry, Idaho and grew to manhood as an Idaho native, attending Kuna High School and graduating as valedictorian in 1948. Shortly after graduation, Reed went to work in Alaska with a friend's family, in an old Model A Ford that had been pieced together from a couple of cars. The border agent stopped them at the border and told them "Be sure you don't leave this rickety pile of junk in Canada. Bring it back to the U.S.!" A friend of Reed's living in Pocatello sent him a message that he needed to write to Nola Davis and a long distance romance began. They were married in Pocatello and sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. Two children blessed their home, Dale Lyons (Jill) of Salt Lake City, UT and Karen Lyons Gherig (Bruce) of Sylva, NC.
Reed had a strong work ethic and during the happy years, Reed worked as a farmer, manager for a church farm, as a maintenance man for the school district and as the main gardener for Hope's Door Women's Shelter in Caldwell before finally retiring. Reed and Nola were married for almost 50 years when she passed away from diabetes complications in 2002. He met the widow Esther Sweet while they both were working at the Boise Temple and they were married in December of 2003.
Reed had a deep love of gardening and especially loved flowers. He grew a beautiful garden of geraniums, zinnias, and tulips. He fed Esther well by growing tomatoes, turnips, peas, beans, cucumbers, carrots and etc. and he grew beautiful fruits as well. Everyone that knew Reed appreciated his delicious raspberries that he grew.
While Esther cooked delicious meals, Reed would read the scriptures that brought peace and happiness to his life. He became a wonderful father figure to Esther's family and will be remembered and loved. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife, M. Esther Sweet Lyons of Nampa; two children and four step-children.
A memorial services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, March 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 121 N. Canyon St. in Nampa. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 29, 2020