REED RICHARD SMITH
MAY 16, 1942 - APRIL 13, 2020
Reed Richard Smith of Oreana, ID went to his heavenly home Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 77.Reed was born to parents Forrest and Mildred Smith on May 16, 1942 in Nampa, ID. He was the youngest of 9 and graduated from Nampa High School. He was drafted into the Army and served as an aircraft camera repairman in Germany. He later met the love of his life, Georgia, they were married March 3, 1967 and they had 3 kids. Reed was a mechanic by trade and worked in several different locations throughout his life. Reed was an avid rock hound, logger, miner, and story teller extraordinaire. Reed is survived by his 3 kids; Richard (Kuna), Johnathan (Kuna), and Sheri (Melba), by his brother, Alvin, and his sister, Darlene, 6 grand kids and 3 great grand kids, a multitude of nephews, nieces, and cousins. Reed is preceded in death by his wife Georgia, his parents, his brother Wayne, and his sisters Lois, Dora Jean, Eleanor Mae, Rixie, and Marie.The cremation took place at Alsips in Nampa and a celebration of life will be held at a time in the future, after COVID19 Social Distancing is over. Reed will be missed for the rest of our lives.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020