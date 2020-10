Reginald Epp, 63, of Nampa, died Oct. 6, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, Oct 10, 2020 at the Mission Aviation Fellowship, 112 N. Pilatus Lane, Nampa, Idaho. Viewing will be held prior to and after the services. Burial will follow in the Melba Cemetery. Donations to M.A.F. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171