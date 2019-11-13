Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Graveside service
Following Services
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
Rene Flores


1946 - 2019
Rene Flores Obituary
Rene Garza Flores
October 23, 1946 - November 8, 2019
Rene Garza Flores, 73, of Nampa, ID, passed away at home on Friday, November 8, 2019, of natural causes.
Rene was born October 23, 1946, in Pharr, Texas, to Amado and Elida Flores. He left home at the age of 14 and traveled on his own as a migrant worker. In 1963 he met Anita Lopez at the Caldwell 4th of July celebration. They began a courtship that lasted 5 years. They married 1968 and celebrated their 50th anniversary last year. He worked for Boise Cascade Corp. for 32 years. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, woodworking and carpentry. He also enjoyed traveling. Some of his favorite places were Jackpot, NV, Portland and the Oregon Coast.
He is survived by his wife, Anita; their three children: daughter Dina (Tim) Brewer, of Nampa, ID; daughter Elena (John) Jobe, of Portland, OR; son Robert Flores of Portland, OR; grandchildren Anthony and Raine Brewer; Jaden, Maria, Tyler and Rachel Jobe; Jeremy DeVoe; great-grandchildren Liza and Andre Jobe; brothers Ismael Flores, Nampa, ID; Samuel (Linda) Flores, Nampa, ID; Armando Flores, Parlier, CA; Eloy (Linda) Flores, Dallas, TX; Noe Flores, McAllen, TX; and sister Belen (Jose) Torres, McAllen, TX. He was preceded in death by his sister, Felicitas, and his mother and father. Rene was very close to his sister-in-law Sandra (Lopez) Smith of Portland, OR; his brother-in-law Rick Lopez of Nampa, ID; nephews Lucas Lopez, Dylan Smith, Fernando Flores, Ruben Flores; nieces MacKenzie Smith and Christina Flores; and several other nieces and nephews.
Rene dealt with his illness with dignity and strength that was an inspiration to his family. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the caregivers of Abode Hospice, who helped Rene continue to live at home with his family.
A recitation of the Rosary will be held Sunday evening, November 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church with graveside services to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019
