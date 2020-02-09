|
|
Rennae Louise Davis
October 16, 1959 - February 1, 2020
Rennae Louise Davis went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020, after a 19-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Rennae was born on October 16, 1959 in Pocatello, Idaho to Richard L. "Buck" and Doris R. Davis. She was raised in Moscow, Idaho through her 8th grade year and then attended Nampa Senior High school where she was Senior Class Secretary and the editor of the Daily Growl school newspaper. After graduating from Nampa High School in 1977, she attended the University of Idaho.
She had an illustrious retail career from a young age that led to success as a Coordinator, Manager, and Area Manager for Lancôme Cosmetics in Montgomery, Alabama; Dallas, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Metairie, Louisiana.
In 1992, she welcomed her only daughter, Taylor, into the world and started a career in property management.
Rennae was an individualist with a sharp-wit and sense of humor that would enliven a room. She was an avid reader which fostered her strong command of the English language and complemented her observational sense-of-humor. She could make friends with anyone, loved her family fiercely and had a deep love and tenderness for animals. Rennae loved preparing and experiencing all different types of cuisine and enjoyed sharing her culinary experiences and recipes. Her life-long passion for beauty, cosmetics, and fashion resulted in her always looking her best, no matter the situation.
She loved the Lord and lived her life with unusual grace and patience under trying circumstances over an extended period of time. Her life was cut short by a progressive, degenerative disease for which there is limited understanding and no cure. She was the recipient of multiple novel MS drug treatments and her family is grateful for the medical providers and pharmaceutical companies who afforded her those treatments, potentially extending her life and allowing her to see her daughter Taylor graduate from both high school and college, start a career, marry, and welcome her grandson Liam into this world.
She is survived by her father Richard L. "Buck" Davis, brother Mark Davis and sister-in-law Jennifer Davis (Phoenix, AZ), sister Janet Dukelow and brother-in-law Bruce Dukelow (Eagle, ID), daughter Taylor Gauthier and her husband Alec Gauthier (Meridian, ID), grandson Liam Gauthier (Meridian, ID), and multiple nieces and nephews.
Rennae was preceded in death by her mother Doris.
The family would like to thank the staff at Creekside Assisted Living in Meridian, ID for their care of Rennae.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the West Valley Humane Society.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020