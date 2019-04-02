Reva G. Kerfoot

April 19, 1927 - March 25, 2019

Reva Gladys Kerfoot, 91, of Caldwell, ID. passed away at Lenity Living in Caldwell, Monday March 25, 2019. A viewing and visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell with burial to follow at the Canyon Hill Cemetery. Pastor John Mars officiating.

Reva was born April 19, 1927 near Sargent, NB. She was the youngest of 6 children born to James and Mabel Ralls.

She moved to Middleton, ID in 1941, 3 days after graduating high school. In 1949, her family moved to Caldwell where Reva worked at Clonigers market. While working there she met Robert Lewis (Lew) Kerfoot, they were married April 3, 1955 in Winnemucca, NV they had a son Kevin Lewis Kerfoot born January 24, 1959.

Reva had several jobs in her life culminating with a 12 year career at Sears and Roebuck. She retired from Sears in 1982. She was a member of the Pansy Rebekah Lodge #37 in Middleton and volunteered at West Valley Medical Center for 18 years in the E.R.

Reva is survived by her son Kevin and his wife Wendy, grandson Matthew and wife Juli, granddaughter Whitney and her husband Tyler Duke, her step grandson Derrik Simmerlink and his fiancé Rachel. She also had 4 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank everyone at Lenity Living for the excellent care they provided to mom, as well as Dr. Scott Bressler M.D. and his staff for the compassionate care they received from them over the years.

Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019