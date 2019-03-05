Services Graveside service 11:00 AM Parma Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Rex Nichols Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rex Nichols

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Rex Eugene Nichols

January 14, 1924 - January 31, 2019

Rex Eugene Nichols, age 95, joined his wife in heaven on January 31, 2019, two days before their wedding anniversary. A graveside service will be held at the Parma Cemetery on March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Rex, the son of Homer and Verda Nichols, was born on January 14, 1924 in Stevensville, Montana. Rex attended school in Stevensville where he lettered in all sports. He was an exceptionally gifted distance runner and held the high school state record for the mile at 4 minutes 40 seconds. This record held for many years. In 1942, Rex enlisted in the Army Airforce and was stationed in Iceland during WWII. Upon returning, he attended the University of Montana on the GI Bill and graduated with a teaching certificate. He later moved to Idaho and met and married Bonnie (Simmons) Nichols. Here they raised their three children and were married for 66 years. Rex and Bonnie bought the family farm in 1962. He loved farm work and irrigating. At ninety years old, he could still be seen out irrigating on 100 degree days. Rex found great joy in watching the farm grow under the direction of his son, Mike and grandson, Ryan. Rex was a Notus-Parma Highway District Commissioner for 35 years. He also served on the Farmers' Co-op Ditch Board of Directors, the Nyssa Nampa Sugar Beet Grower's Board, and was one of the first members of the American Legion Post 48 in Parma. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge in Ontario. Rex enjoyed the simple things in life - a hard day's work, a good ham sandwich or hot dog, and an ice cold coke. He will be remembered for his quick smile, good laugh, and his use of expletives that made us laugh! He is survived by his son Mike (Phyllis) Nichols and daughter Jodi (Randy) Eddy all of Parma; four grandchildren, Ryan (Becca) Nichols of Parma, Erika Nichols of Boise, and Jessica and Josie Eddy of Parma, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, son Jay, and siblings Lucille, Norris, Vernon, and Gordon. The family is extremely grateful for the loving care provided by the Nyssa Garden's Staff, and Heart 'n Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 48, Bernie Pollard 707 N. 5th St. Parma, Id. 83660. "Somebody who'd bale a family together with the soft, strong bonds of sharing… who would laugh, and then sigh… and then reply with smiling eyes when his son says he wants to spend his life doing what Dad does. So God made a farmer." Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries