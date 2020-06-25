Reyna Gonzalez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reyna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reyna Gonzalez , 73, of Caldwell, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Viewing hours will be between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Dakan Funeral Chapel at 10:30 a.m Monday, June 29, 2020. Graveside services will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Rosary
07:00 PM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved