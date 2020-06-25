Reyna Gonzalez , 73, of Caldwell, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Viewing hours will be between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Dakan Funeral Chapel at 10:30 a.m Monday, June 29, 2020. Graveside services will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.