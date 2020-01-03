|
Richard Bruce Baker
November 28, 1931 - December 28, 2019
Richard Bruce Baker, 88, of Nampa, passed away due to natural causes on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho.
Richard "Dick" Baker was born on Nov. 28, 1931 in Boise, Idaho. He was the only child of Lawerance and Ermel Baker. The family moved to Nampa in 1946, where they purchased the Nampa Floral which originally opened in 1916. Dick attended Boise High and graduated from Nampa High School in 1949 after which he attended the College of Idaho for 2 years. He drove a 1936 Chevy. Dick served in the United States Coast Guard for 3 years with an honorable discharge. Afterwards, he took over the helm of Nampa Floral around 1954. The backbone of the retail business was the incredible work ethic of Dick and the fresh flowers grown in the greenhouses and garden center by his parents, Lawerance and Ermel Baker. Nampa Floral continues to be an active business in Nampa and managed by two of his sons, Rick and Ryan. Dick was introduced to Cheryl Louise Borland at the Nampa Floral Greenhouses by a friend. He married her on October 3, 1954 and they made their home in Nampa. As both were only children and from the depression era, they felt blessed having raised a family of 4 sons. In addition to family life and working side by side, Dick and Cheryl traveled extensively. Recently, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a cruise on the Atlantic seaboard and north to Nova Scotia.
Dick was a member of the Nampa First United Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of various organizations including the Northwest Floral Association, the Idaho State Floral Association, a lifetime member of the Nampa Elks, the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, the Nampa Exchange Club, and other social clubs. Dick loved his family and is missed by all. He and Cheryl hosted dinners for the family for nearly every holiday and often each week! Rare was the time when a family dinner or some family gathering didn't occur at the Baker household. Dick also enjoyed fishing, camping, and backpacking with his family. He loved classical music and was particularly fond of Beethoven. Dick was an avid reader. In his later years, he shared his love of reading with Cheryl as they read to each other.
Dick is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Nampa and four sons, Rick, Ron, Ryan (Yvonne) of Nampa; Randy (Connie) of Seabeck, Washington; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Ricky, Sean, Kellie, Andy, Duncan, and Sydni as well as seven great-grandchildren.
Dick was the consummate florist and businessman. He believed in the power of flowers as a business. In his heart, he understood the ability of flowers to soothe, heal, and express joy and sadness for all occasions.
A Celebration of Dick's life will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Lake Lowell Avenue in Nampa at 12 noon, Monday, January 6, 2020, The Reverend Aaron Berkowitz will officiate with military honors by personnel from the US Coast Guard. Graveside services will follow at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing and visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020