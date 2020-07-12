Richard Soverel BrittonNovember 25, 1942 - June 21, 2020Richard Soverel Britton joined his heavenly father on June 21, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side in Parma, Idaho. Richard was 77 years young.Richard was born in East Orange, New Jersey to George and Josephine Britton. He joined the Coast Guard and was a proud member, retiring after a knee injury. He met Mary and they fell in love at first sight and ended up being together for 46 years. They were married in 1974, and he was a proud and doting stepfather to Mary's four children. They had a daughter of their own in 1984 and moved out to Idaho in 1985. He was a faithful and kind husband, and a loving father. He was described by family members as one of the kindest, most generous people they had ever met. He touched many people's lives. Richard loved playing Billiards, was president of the National Pool Players Association in Los Angeles, California, loved sailing, carpentry, traveling with his wife and spending quality time with his family. Richard had 43 years of sobriety when he passed, an amazing accomplishment. Living an honest, clean life was important to him.Richard will be missed greatly. He is survived by his wife, Mary Britton, daughter, Josephine Brown, stepchildren; Will, Jen, Ben, Josh whom he loved as his own; sisters, Joan, Jean and Janice, cousin John Heil, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is with his late granddaughter in heaven now. May he be at peace for eternity