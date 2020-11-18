1/1
Richard Brown
1937 - 2020
Richard Allen Brown
October 1, 1937 - November 12, 2020
On November 12, 2020 Richard Allen Brown, 83, of Middleton went home to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Richard was born in Posey County Indiana on October 1, 1937 to the late Drolus Allen and Minnie Hempfling Brown. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Donna Rae Brown, two sisters, Fern Brown and June Risse, two brothers Clifton Brown and Donald Brown, and one grandson, Justin Brown.
Richard is survived by four sisters and one brother, Shirley Parr, Peggy Bolin, Joan Reed, Diane Brown, Charlie Brown and four children, LaDawn Brown, Robert Brown (Judy), Kevin Brown (Cyndi), and Lori Akers (Jerry). "Pops" was blessed with 12 grandchildren-Kara Layton, Kristi Deschene, Lindsey Harris, Dustin Brown, Addam and Drew Brown, Michael and Allison Shupert, Zac, Seth, and Caleb Akers, and Hannah Wernette, as well as 30 great-grandchildren.
The family is being served by Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Jerry F. Akers (son-in-law) will be held for immediate family members on November 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all other family and friends are invited to view the memorial service livestream at: www.dakanfuneralchapel.com. A private interment will take place at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
