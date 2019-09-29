|
Richard Lee Canderan, 73, of Nampa, died on Sept. 20, 2019 at his home. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. on October 7, 2019 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2612 W. State St., Boise. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 P.M. at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. Arrangements by Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. An online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019