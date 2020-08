Richard Larry "Hank" Hancock

October 26,1943 - August 7,2020

He was 76. He was a trucker for 48 yrs. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Arthur. He is survived by his wife Susan, Son Ronnie and children,Son Ricky and son, Daughter Susie and children, Daughter Shannon and sons, Daughter Shelly and daughters. Hank was cremated and his celebration of life will be held September 12, 2020 at his home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store