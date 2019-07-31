|
Richard Melvin Lee
October 4, 1948 - May 19, 2019
Richard Melvin Lee passed away May 19, 2019 in Boise, ID, were he had resided for much of his life. He was born October 4, 1948 to Eugene and Margaret Lee. Raised in his hometown of Melba, ID, he graduated from Melba High School in 1967. He served our country in the Army Reserve. Early in his life, he became interested in photography, which became a lifelong passion, including work for the Idaho Statesman, Idaho Press and was an award winning freelance photographer. He moved thru the job force from being a lunch-bucket worker to owning his own business. Those that knew him recount his friendly demeanor and droll sense of humor. He was always willing to help family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances when in need. He had a passion for aviculture, from domestic chickens as a child to wild quail and pheasants, which eventually led to his affinity for exotic birds including macaws in his adulthood. His greatest love was for his beloved Basset Hounds. Creatures of all sizes shared affection for him, thus leading to his love of beekeeping. His adventures included geocaching and caving, with Kuna Cave being one his local favorites. He is survived by his parents Eugene and Margaret Lee; his sister Carol (Chris) Newberry; his brother Gary Dale (Sandy) Lee; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A casual graveside gathering will be held in August 9th from 6:00-7:30pm at Melba Cemetery, friends and family are welcome to join this celebration.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019