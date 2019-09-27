|
Richard Reints Neebel
1929 - 2019
Richard Reints Neebel was born in Waterloo, IA to Elizabeth and Roscoe Rients Neebel in 1929. Richard, commonly referred to as Dick, worked at John Deere as an engineer until he was offered a position at Doerfer Engineering. Later he was offered a position with Ore-Idaho Foods, a subsidiary of the now Kraft-Heinz Company.
His new employment took him and family to Idaho 47 years ago where he enjoyed a long and successful career. This move to their new home offered the many pleasures of outdoor activities in both winter and summer due to the close proximity of mountains and lakes. He always described Idaho as his own little piece of heaven.
He lived his life with the highest degree of honesty and integrity, with faith and family as his highest priorities. We will miss him desperately, and will treasure all the memories he created for us. He preceded in death by his son Douglas; his parents Elizabeth and Roscoe; his brothers Robert (Bob), Roger, William (Bill); and his sisters Elizabeth (Babe), and Virginia.
He was survived by his wife Norma; his son Dennis; his daughters Janet and Diane; and his brother James (Jim) Neebel.
Cards of Condolence can be sent to Norma Neebel, C/O Diane Neebel, 3102 College Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605
No services will be held at this time, but memories can be shared with the family by visiting Richard's memorial web page online at www.CloverdaleFuneralHome.com. 208.375.2212
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019